Forget seeing the same color dress or hearing “Yanny” or “Laurel,” now all you need to do to form a bond with others on the Internet is have a freckle on your wrist.

After one Twitter user tweeted out photos of several women rocking nearly identical freckles on their wrists, many others started sharing their own freckle shots “Ladies… u got a freckle in the middle of ur wrist or is this a myth lmao,” original poster @aarynwhitley wrote.

Freckles are small pigmented spots that often become darker when your skin is exposed to the sun, so these freckle sightings could simply be evidence of the fact that your wrist is an area of the body that frequently sees sunlight. But that hasn’t stopped people from freaking out over the so-called phenomenon.

“Low key freaking out,” one user responded after discovering her own wrist freckle.

“I was like haaaa not me. Then I looked at my left wrist,” another added.

See some other responses below.

