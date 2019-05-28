Tony Horwitz, Pulitzer Prize-Winning Journalist and Author, Dies Unexpectedly at 60

Pulitzer Prize-winning author Tony Horwitz during a visit to Los Angeles to promote his book, "Confederates in the Attic" on May 1, 1998. Horwitz died on Monday, May 27, 2019, in Washington, D.C. He was 60.
Susan Sterner—AP
By Associated Press
2:18 PM EDT

(BOSTON) — Tony Horwitz, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and the best-selling author of “Confederates in the Attic,” has died. He was 60.

Sarah Hutson, director of publicity at Penguin Press, said in an email that Horwitz died Monday of apparent cardiac arrest in Washington, D.C.

He was on a publicity tour for his latest book, “Spying on the South: An Odyssey Across the American Divide.”

Horwitz lived in West Tisbury, Massachusetts. He covered conflicts in the Middle East, Africa and the Balkans for The Wall Street Journal for decades.

He won the 1995 Pulitzer Prize for a series on widening income inequality and low wage jobs.

Horwitz was a native of Washington who attended Brown University and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism.

He was married to Pulitzer Prize-winning author Geraldine Brooks.

