Authorities say one person is dead among at least 19 people — most of them children — who were injured in a knife attack in a residential district on the southern edge of Tokyo Tuesday morning.

The Associated Press reports that an official with the local fire department said one person was believed dead, while local media reports say two may have died.

Japanese broadcaster NHK reports eight children of elementary school age and seven adults are now receiving treatment. Two children and one adult are currently without vital signs.

The attack reportedly took place near a bus stop in Kawasaki City on the outskirts of the capital, where the children were on their way to school, according to local media cited by Agence France-Press.

Police recovered two knives at the scene and have detained a male suspect, thought to be in his 40s or 50s, according to NHK. The suspect is reportedly in critical condition after stabbing himself in the neck.

No motive for the attack has yet been established.

This story is developing, please check back for updates.

Write to Hillary Leung at hillary.leung@time.com.