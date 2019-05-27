Serena Williams Storms Back to Win French Open Match After Losing First Set

(PARIS) — Serena Williams overcame a slow start for a 2-6, 6-1, 6-0 win over 83rd-ranked Vitalia Diatchenko of Russia in her opener.

Williams had completed only three matches since her Australian Open ended four months ago, and she cited a bothersome left knee when pulling out of her past two tournaments.

During an error-filled first set, Williams was constantly shaking her head and yelling at herself.

But the 23-time Grand Slam champion quickly changed the momentum by winning the opening three games of the second set.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

After committing 14 unforced errors in the first set, Williams had a total of 10 in the second and third sets.

Afterward, Williams seemed more relieved than pleased at avoiding what would have been only the second loss of her career in the first round of a Grand Slam tournament — after her defeat to Virginie Razzano at Roland Garros in 2012.

Contact us at editors@time.com.