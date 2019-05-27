Austria's Parliament Ousts Chancellor Sebastian Kurz With No-Confidence Vote

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz attends a celebration to mark the 25th anniversary of the European Economic Area on the second day of an EU summit on March 22, 2019 in Brussels, Belgium.
Sean Gallup—Getty Images
11:32 AM EDT

(BERLIN) — The Austrian parliament has voted to oust Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and his ministers, paving the way for a caretaker government before a new election in which the young leader and his party could emerge strengthened.

Parliament needed only a majority vote Monday to pass the measure proposed by the opposition Social Democrats to oust Kurz and his Austrian People’s Party.

Kurz pulled the plug on his coalition with the far-right Freedom Party earlier this month after a video emerged showing the Freedom Party’s leader appearing to be offering favors to a purported Russian investor. That prompted the Social Democrat’s motion to remove Kurz and his party from government as well.
A new election is planned for September.

The vote comes a day after Kurz’s party emerged strengthened in European elections.

