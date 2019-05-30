Here's What's New on (and Leaving) Netflix in June 2019

Even though summer’s here, some of the new movies and shows joining Netflix this June may make staying inside worth it.

This June brings Magic Mike, featuring the dance moves of Channing Tatum and Matthew McConaughey. Christopher Nolan’s iconic 2008 movie The Dark Knight, starring Christian Bale as Batman and Heath Ledger as the Joker alongside Gary Oldman, Michael Caine, Morgan Freeman and Maggie Gyllenhaal also arrives.

But, as usual, there’s also new content from the streaming service. The hit anthology Black Mirror is returning in June for a fifth season that will feature Miley Cyrus. It’s also worth checking out the new Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston comedy, Murder Mystery and I Am Mother, a thriller starring Hilary Swank and Rose Byrne.

For those looking to learn a little something while watching television, the original documentary, Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese, premieres on Netflix this month.

But don’t forget about the kids. Ralph Breaks the Internet is joining the streaming service’s kids and animated offerings this month.

Here are the Netflix originals coming to Netflix in June 2019

Date TBD

Marvel’s Jessica Jones: Season 3

Trinkets

Available June 1

Arthdal Chronicles

Oh, Ramona!

Available June 3

Malibu Rescue: The Series

Available June 4

Miranda Sings Live… Your Welcome

Available June 5

Black Mirror: Season 5

Available June 6

Alles ist gut

Available June 7

3%: Season 3

The Black Godfather

The Chef Show

Designated Survivor: Season 3

Elisa & Marcela

I Am Mother

Pachamama

Rock My Heart

Super Monsters Monster Pets

Tales of the City

Available June 12

Jo Koy: Comin’ In Hot

Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese

Available June 13

The 3rd Eye 2

Jinn

Kakegurui xx

Available June 14

Aggretsuko: Season 2

The Alcàsser Murders

Awake: The Million Dollar Game

Charité at War

Cinderella Pop

Leila

Life Overtakes Me

Murder Mystery

Unité 42

Available June 18

Adam Devine: Best Time of Our Lives

Available June 19

Beats

The Edge of Democracy

Available June 20

Le Chant du Loup

Available June 21

Ad Vitam

Bolívar

The Casketeers: Season 2

The Confession Tapes: Season 2

Dark: Season 2

Girls Incarcerated: Season 2

GO! Live Your Way: Season 2

Jaoon Kahan Bata Ae Dil

La misma sangre

Mr. Iglesias

Available June 24

Forest of Piano: Season 2

Mike Epps: Only One Mike

Available June 27

Answer for Heaven

Available June 28

7SEEDS

5005050/Dope: Season 3

Exhibit A

Instant Hotel: Season 2

Motown Magic: Season 2

Paquita Salas: Season 3

The Chosen One

Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in May 2019

Available June 1

50/50

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day

Batman Begins

Cabaret

Magic Mike

Network

Platoon

Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben Ferencz

Carrie

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof

Dynasty: Season 2

Good Night, and Good Luck

Gran Torino

Life in the Doghouse

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Satan & Adam

Small Soldiers

The Dark Knight

The Phantom of the Opera

The Space Between Us

What a Girl Wants

Available June 3

Documentary Now!: Season 3

Available June 5

A Silent Voice

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

Available June 7

Belmonte

Available June 8

Berlin, I Love You

Available June 11

Disney’s Ralph Breaks the Internet

Available June 14

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Season 5

Marlon: Season 2

Available June 15

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 15

Available June 16

Cop Car

Available June 18

Big Kill

Available June 21

The End of Evangelion

EVANGELION: DEATH (TRUE) 2

Neon Genesis Evangelion

Shooter: Season 3

Available June 26

The Golem

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

The Zookeeper

Available June 28

20th Century Women

Available June 29

Scare Tactics: Seasons 4 and 5

Available June 30

Madam Secretary: Season 5

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in May 2019

Leaving June 1

An Extremely Goofy Movie

Apollo 13

Cold in July

Disney’s 101 Dalmatians

Disney’s The Fox and the Hound 2

Disney’s The Jungle Book: Mowgli’s Story

Doom

Freddy vs. Jason

Friday the 13th

Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves

I Am Legend

In the Army Now

Inspector Gadget 2

Jason X

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Legally Blonde

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde

My Bloody Valentine

Playing It Cool

Pretty in Pink

Reindeer Games

Stargate

Terminator Salvation

The Bone Collector

The Constant Gardener

Leaving June 4

District 9

Leaving June 5

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Leaving June 6

The Soloist

Leaving June 14

Grand Designs: Australia: Season 4

I Own Australia’s Best Home: Season 1

I Own Britain’s Best Home: Season 1

Mother

Leaving June 15

Apocalypse Now

Minimalism: A Documentary About the Important Things

National Lampoon’s Van Wilder

The Pianist

Leaving June 16

Death Race

Leaving June 24

Disney’s Mulan 2

Write to Rachel E. Greenspan at rachel.greenspan@time.com.