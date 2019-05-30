Here's What's New on (and Leaving) Netflix in June 2019

Even though summer’s here, some of the new movies and shows joining Netflix this June may make staying inside worth it.
This June brings Magic Mike, featuring the dance moves of Channing Tatum and Matthew McConaughey. Christopher Nolan’s iconic 2008 movie The Dark Knight, starring Christian Bale as Batman and Heath Ledger as the Joker alongside Gary Oldman, Michael Caine, Morgan Freeman and Maggie Gyllenhaal also arrives.
But, as usual, there’s also new content from the streaming service. The hit anthology Black Mirror is returning in June for a fifth season that will feature Miley Cyrus. It’s also worth checking out the new Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston comedy, Murder Mystery and I Am Mother, a thriller starring Hilary Swank and Rose Byrne.
For those looking to learn a little something while watching television, the original documentary, Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese, premieres on Netflix this month.
But don’t forget about the kids. Ralph Breaks the Internet is joining the streaming service’s kids and animated offerings this month.
Here is everything new on Netflix in June 2019 and everything leaving .
Here are the Netflix originals coming to Netflix in June 2019
Date TBD
Marvel’s Jessica Jones: Season 3
Trinkets
Available June 1
Arthdal Chronicles
Oh, Ramona!
Available June 3
Malibu Rescue: The Series
Available June 4
Miranda Sings Live… Your Welcome
Available June 5
Black Mirror: Season 5
Available June 6
Alles ist gut
Available June 7
3%: Season 3
The Black Godfather
The Chef Show
Designated Survivor: Season 3
Elisa & Marcela
I Am Mother
Pachamama
Rock My Heart
Super Monsters Monster Pets
Tales of the City
Available June 12
Jo Koy: Comin’ In Hot
Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese
Available June 13
The 3rd Eye 2
Jinn
Kakegurui xx
Available June 14
Aggretsuko: Season 2
The Alcàsser Murders
Awake: The Million Dollar Game
Charité at War
Cinderella Pop
Leila
Life Overtakes Me
Murder Mystery
Unité 42
Available June 18
Adam Devine: Best Time of Our Lives
Available June 19
Beats
The Edge of Democracy
Available June 20
Le Chant du Loup
Available June 21
Ad Vitam
Bolívar
The Casketeers: Season 2
The Confession Tapes: Season 2
Dark: Season 2
Girls Incarcerated: Season 2
GO! Live Your Way: Season 2
Jaoon Kahan Bata Ae Dil
La misma sangre
Mr. Iglesias
Available June 24
Forest of Piano: Season 2
Mike Epps: Only One Mike
Available June 27
Answer for Heaven
Available June 28
7SEEDS
5005050/Dope: Season 3
Exhibit A
Instant Hotel: Season 2
Motown Magic: Season 2
Paquita Salas: Season 3
The Chosen One
Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in May 2019
Available June 1
50/50
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day
Batman Begins
Cabaret
Magic Mike
Network
Platoon
Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben Ferencz
Carrie
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
Dynasty: Season 2
Good Night, and Good Luck
Gran Torino
Life in the Doghouse
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Satan & Adam
Small Soldiers
The Dark Knight
The Phantom of the Opera
The Space Between Us
What a Girl Wants
Available June 3
Documentary Now!: Season 3
Available June 5
A Silent Voice
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch
Available June 7
Belmonte
Available June 8
Berlin, I Love You
Available June 11
Disney’s Ralph Breaks the Internet
Available June 14
Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Season 5
Marlon: Season 2
Available June 15
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 15
Available June 16
Cop Car
Available June 18
Big Kill
Available June 21
The End of Evangelion
EVANGELION: DEATH (TRUE) 2
Neon Genesis Evangelion
Shooter: Season 3
Available June 26
The Golem
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
The Zookeeper
Available June 28
20th Century Women
Available June 29
Scare Tactics: Seasons 4 and 5
Available June 30
Madam Secretary: Season 5
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in May 2019
Leaving June 1
An Extremely Goofy Movie
Apollo 13
Cold in July
Disney’s 101 Dalmatians
Disney’s The Fox and the Hound 2
Disney’s The Jungle Book: Mowgli’s Story
Doom
Freddy vs. Jason
Friday the 13th
Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves
I Am Legend
In the Army Now
Inspector Gadget 2
Jason X
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Legally Blonde
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde
My Bloody Valentine
Playing It Cool
Pretty in Pink
Reindeer Games
Stargate
Terminator Salvation
The Bone Collector
The Constant Gardener
Leaving June 4
District 9
Leaving June 5
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Leaving June 6
The Soloist
Leaving June 14
Grand Designs: Australia: Season 4
I Own Australia’s Best Home: Season 1
I Own Britain’s Best Home: Season 1
Mother
Leaving June 15
Apocalypse Now
Minimalism: A Documentary About the Important Things
National Lampoon’s Van Wilder
The Pianist
Leaving June 16
Death Race
Leaving June 24
Disney’s Mulan 2