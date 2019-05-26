Magnitude 8 Earthquake Strikes Amazon Jungle in Peru

(LIMA, Peru) — A powerful magnitude 8.0 earthquake struck the Amazon jungle in north-central Peru early Sunday, the U.S. Geological survey reported, collapsing buildings and knocking out power to some areas.

The quake struck at 2:41 a.m. and was centered 47 miles (75 kilometers) south-southeast of the village of Lagunas and 57 miles (92 kilometers) east of the larger town of Yurimaguas. The epicenter was 68 miles (110 kilometers) below the surface.

In a tweet, President Martín Vizcarra called for calm and said that authorities were checking the affected areas.

The mayor of Lagunas, Arri Pezo, told local radio station RPP that the quake was felt very strongly there, but it was not possible to move around the town because of the darkness.

In Yurimaguas, a number of old houses collapsed, and the electricity was cut, according to the National Emergency Operations Center.

In the capital, Lima, people ran out of their homes in fear.

Earthquakes are frequent in Peru, which lies on the Pacific’s so-called Ring of Fire.

