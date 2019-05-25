FAA Launches Investigation Into San Antonio's Decision to Bar Chick-fil-A From Airport

(SAN ANTONIO) — The Federal Aviation Administration says it’s investigating a decision to exclude Chick-fil-A from an airport concession contract in San Antonio over opposition to the fast-food chain owners’ record on LGBT issues.

The San Antonio Express-News reports the FAA told San Antonio officials Friday it’s investigating complaints the city-owned airport discriminated “against a private company due to the expression of the owner’s religious beliefs.”

City Attorney Andy Segovia said his office is reviewing the FAA’s notice.

The Atlanta-based restaurant chain has faced opposition elsewhere over donating millions over the years to groups that oppose same-sex marriage.

Texas lawmakers this month approved a bill that would prohibit cities from taking “adverse action” against an individual based on contributions to religious organizations.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has signaled he will sign the legislation.

