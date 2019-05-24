Disgraced Former Missouri Governor Returns to Navy, but Not as a SEAL

Gov. Eric Greitens delivers the keynote address at the St. Louis Area Police Chiefs Association 27th Annual Police Officer Memorial Prayer Breakfast on April 25, 2018, at the St. Charles Convention Center. The former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens will return to the Navy, not as a Navy SEAL, but to the Navy Operation Support Center in St. Louis.
Laurie Skrivan—St. Louis Post-Dispatch/TNS/Getty Images
By Associated Press
11:51 AM EDT

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) — Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens will return to the Navy but not as one of the elite Navy SEAL team.

The Kansas City Star reports Greitens will return to the Navy as an officer assigned to the Navy Operation Support Center in St. Louis. He will be designated as a general unrestricted line officer.

Navy Personnel Command spokeswoman Cmdr. Karin Burzynski said people in that designation usually perform general office jobs.

Greitens made a request to the Navy in April to transfer from inactive standby reserve status to active status in the selected reserves.

Greitens resigned as governor in June 2018 amid allegations of sexual misconduct and campaign finance violations. He mentioned his service as a Navy SEAL frequently throughout his campaign and tenure as governor.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE