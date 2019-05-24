Tears flowed and bouquets flew on Friday as hundreds of same-sex couples exchanged vows in Taipei’s Shinyi District.

Taiwan became the first country in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage when its legislature voted to approve the measure last week. Thousands gathered in the streets to celebrate the landmark moment for LGBT rights in Asia, where gay people can face stigma for varying reasons from religion to conservative values.

The new laws went into effect Friday, and hundreds of history-making Taiwanese couples planned to get married en masse. Here is a look at some of the first same-sex couples to wed in Asia.

Shane Lin and Marc Yuan became one of Taiwan’s first gay couples to tie the knot.

Taiwan's first gay couple Shane Lin (L) and Marc Yuan kiss outside the Household Registration Office in Shinyi district in Taipei on May 24, 2019. Sam Yeh—AFP/Getty Images

It was an emotional moment for the couple, who shed a few tears during the ceremony.

Shane Lin (C) is comforted by his partner Marc Yuan (R) and a friend during a wedding ceremony in Shinyi district in Taipei on May 24, 2019. Sam Yeh—AFP/Getty Images

Other couples waited their turn for their turn to wed.

Gay couple Cynical Chick (L) and Li Ying-Chien wait for wedding register at the Household Registration Office in Shinyi district in Taipei on May 24, 2019. Sam Yeh—AFP/Getty Images

One couple showed off their marriage registration picture, an AFP reporter shared on Twitter.

Other couples posed for photos, as a DW reporter posted on Twitter.

