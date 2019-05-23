Alabama Lawmaker Calls to Censure Colleague Who Criticized Donald Trump Jr. After Abortion Debate

Donald Trump Jr. greets supporters of US President Donald Trump before he speaks at a Make America Great Again rally on April 27, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Alabama lawmakers left after one lawmaker called for the censure of another over criticizing the president's son after an abortion debate.
Darren Hauck—Getty Images
By Associated Press
4:36 PM EDT

(MONTGOMERY, Ala.) — Alabama lawmakers abruptly adjourned after one lawmaker called for the censure of another over comments that included calling the president’s son “evidently retarded.”

Republican Rep. Arnold Mooney of Shelby County on Wednesday went to the House microphone to read a letter seeking censure of Rep. John Rogers, a Democrat.

Mooney said Rogers brought “shame” on Alabama with comments he made after debate on a proposed abortion ban. Rogers used the slur to describe Donald Trump Jr. and also suggested he should have been aborted.

House Speaker Mac McCutcheon gaveled down Mooney, saying he could submit the letter but there was “no call for this.”

Democrats accused Mooney of grandstanding after announcing his campaign for U.S. Senate.

Mooney read the letter after Rogers had threatened to filibuster bills that evening. Lawmakers then adjourned.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE