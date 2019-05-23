Florida Day Care Owner Arrested After Baby Dies in Hot Van

By Associated Press
12:27 PM EDT

(JACKSONVILLE, Fla.) — Authorities say they’ve arrested the co-owner of a Florida day care after a 5-month-old was left in a hot van and died.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s investigators arrested 56-year-old Darryl Allyn Ewing on child neglect charges Wednesday night, hours after the infant was found inside a van parked outside Ewing’s Love and Hope Daycare Center.

The sheriff’s office posted on Twitter that the baby’s mother had called the center around 1 p.m. and an employee said she didn’t know the child was there. Officials say employees then found the baby in the van.

She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Sheriff’s officials said Ewing refused to talk with detectives. He remained in jail in Thursday morning.

Temperatures were in the upper 80s to low 90s in Jacksonville on Wednesday.

