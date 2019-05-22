Federal Judge Refuses to Block Subpoenas for Trump's Financial Records

President Donald Trump delivers a statement in the Rose Garden of the White House, Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in Washington. A federal judge in New York is refusing to block subpoenas seeking financial records from banks that did business with President Trump.
Evan Vucci—AP
By Associated Press
4:21 PM EDT

(NEW YORK) — A federal judge in New York is refusing to block congressional subpoenas seeking financial records from two banks that did business with President Donald Trump.

U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos said during a hearing Wednesday that Trump and his company were unlikely to succeed in a lawsuit arguing that the subpoenas were unlawful and unconstitutional.

Democrats in Congress have sought the information from Deutsche Bank and Capital One.

Deutsche Bank has lent Trump’s real estate company millions of dollars over the years.

The lawyers for the House Financial Services and Intelligence committees say they need access to documents from the banks to investigate possible “foreign influence in the U.S. political process.”

