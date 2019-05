(LONDON) — A senior member of Prime Minister Theresa May’s Cabinet has quit over Brexit, in a new blow to the embattled British leader.

Leader of the House of Commons Andrea Leadsom says she is resigning because she does not believe May’s Brexit plan delivers on voters’ decision to leave the European Union.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

May is battling to stay in office amid demands she resign over Britain’s stalled departure from the bloc.

Leadsom has been a strong pro-Brexit force in the government.

Contact us at editors@time.com.