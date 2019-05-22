Michael Avenatti Has Been Charged With Defrauding Porn Star Client Stormy Daniels

Adult film actress/director Stormy Daniels and attorney Michael Avenatti attend the 2019 Adult Video News Awards at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on January 26, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller—Getty Images
By JIM MUSTIAN and TOM HAYS / AP
3:00 PM EDT

(NEW YORK) — Attorney Michael Avenatti has been charged with ripping off porn star Stormy Daniels, the client who made him famous.

The allegations against Avenatti were revealed in charges filed Wednesday in New York.

Federal prosecutors say Avenatti took money Daniels was supposed to get from a book deal.

Daniels isn’t named in the court filing, but the details of the case make it clear that she is the client involved in the case.

Avenatti rocketed to fame representing Daniels when she sued to be released from a non-disclosure agreement involving an alleged tryst with President Donald Trump.

Avenatti was previously charged in New York and Los Angeles with trying to extort money from Nike and stealing millions of dollars from clients.

He has denied all the allegations.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE