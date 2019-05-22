The boys are back in town. The boys are actually grown men by the name of Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, and the town is Cannes, France, but no matter: now that two of the world’s most beloved actors are sharing the screen in Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, we — the public — are being blessed with visions of the duo of stars hanging out together in a collision of Hollywood forces.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood screened in competition for the first time at the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival this week, and while it has received a glowing response so far, it’s DiCaprio and Pitt themselves who are clearly going to be taking up most of our attention during their promotion of the movie until it hits theaters.

On the Cannes red carpet on Wednesday, DiCaprio showed up in a dapper blue suit and crisp white shirt, casually unbuttoned in the French way. Pitt, meanwhile, went for black jeans, a black polo shirt and a cap — proving he’s still in his ceramics-and-chill phase. They donned tuxedos on Monday.

But despite their sartorial differences on Wednesday, the two stars seemed completely at ease with each other. They were joined on the red carpet by Tarantino and fellow Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star Margot Robbie, who plays the ill-fated role of Sharon Tate. (In the movie, DiCaprio is a fading movie star who lives next door to Tate, while Pitt is his loyal body double.)

Here they are, framed by a backdrop of a literal wall of photographers, looking calm, cool and collected together.

And here they are sharing a moment in the spotlight.

Here’s them graciously letting Tarantino and Robbie join their circle of friendship trust.

And here they are on a panel, mid-laugh, with Tarantino.

Lately, Pitt has been taking a beat to work behind the scenes as a producer on movies like If Beale Street Could Talk and Vice, while DiCaprio has been mostly involved in climate change activism; he hasn’t appeared in a movie since his Oscar-winning turn in 2015’s The Revenant. But looks like Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which is due in theaters July 26, will be changing all of that.

