House Judiciary Committee Subpoenas Hope Hicks, President Trump's Ex-Communications Director

White House Communications Director Hope Hicks, one of President Trump's closest aides and advisers, arrives to meet behind closed doors with the House Intelligence Committee, at the Capitol in Washington on Feb. 27, 2018. Hicks, who left the White House on March 29, 2018, has been subpoenaed by the House judiciary committee.
J. Scott Applewhite—AP
By Associated Press
4:24 PM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — The House Judiciary Committee has subpoenaed former White House communications director Hope Hicks and a former aide in the White House counsel’s office as Democrats continue their investigations of President Donald Trump.

The committee subpoenaed Hicks for documents and for testimony at a public hearing. It subpoenaed Annie Donaldson for documents and for questioning in a private deposition.

Donaldson was a top aide to former White House Counsel Donald McGahn, who on Tuesday defied a subpoena from the committee to testify. Trump had directed McGahn not to appear.

McGahn was a key figure in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, describing ways in which the president sought to curtail that probe.

The subpoenas come as Democrats debate how to respond to Trump’s declaration that he will fight “all of the subpoenas” from Congress.

