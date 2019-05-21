U.K. Prime Minister's Latest Brexit Compromise: A Chance for a Second Referendum

(LONDON) — British Prime Minister Theresa May says Parliament will get the chance to vote on whether to hold a new referendum on Britain’s EU membership, as she tries to get lawmakers to back her divorce deal with the European Union.

May says Tuesday that an EU withdrawal agreement bill that she plans to bring to Parliament next month will include a provision for a vote on whether to hold a new public poll on whether to leave. That is a key demand of many opposition lawmakers.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

May is offering concessions in what she says is a “last chance” to secure an orderly British departure from the bloc.

The deal that she struck with the EU has been rejected by UK lawmakers three times already.

Contact us at editors@time.com.