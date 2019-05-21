Ukraine's New President Signs Decree to Dissolve Parliament and Calls for Snap Election

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during a meeting with the lawmakers in Kiev, Ukraine on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Zelenskiy dropped a bombshell when he said he is dissolving the parliament, dominated by allies of the former Ukrainian president. Zelenskiy sat down with political leaders Tuesday morning to discuss the dissolution.
Ukrainian Presidential Press Office—AP
By Associated Press
11:33 AM EDT

(KIEV, Ukraine) — Ukraine’s new president has signed a decree dissolving the parliament and calling a snap election in two months.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced his intention to disband the legislature minutes after being sworn in Monday. His decree dissolving the Verkhovna Rada and setting early elections for July 21 was posted on the presidential website Tuesday.

The current parliament is dominated by allies of former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, and Zelenskiy hopes to ride the wave of his electoral success to get his supporters into parliament.

