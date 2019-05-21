Former White House Counsel Donald McGahn Skips House Hearing, Defying Subpoena

A name plate for former White House Counsel Don McGahn sits on the witness table prior to a House Judiciary Committee hearing in which McGahn was subpoenaed to testify May 21, 2019 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump has directed McGahn not to comply with the subpoena.
Alex Wong—Getty Images
By Associated Press
10:37 AM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — Former White House Counsel Donald McGahn is a no-show at a hearing of the House Judiciary Committee, defying a subpoena for his testimony.

President Donald Trump directed McGahn to ignore the committee’s subpoena to testify on Tuesday. A lawyer for McGahn said he would follow the president’s directive.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said the committee will vote to hold McGahn in contempt of Congress if he did not testify. It is one of several actions against current and former members of the administration as Trump has said he will fight “all of the subpoenas.”

McGahn was a key witness in the investigation of special counsel Robert Mueller.

