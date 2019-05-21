People Were Driving Way Too Fast So This Dancing Six-Year-Old Mini 'Cop' Stepped In

Little kids are often asked what they want to be when they grow up — but this boy from Michigan decided to get an early start.

The Grand Rapids Police Department of Grand Rapids, Mich., had a little help slowing down traffic this week when a young boy named Solomon threw on his police officer cap and shirt. His father filmed him being an adorable mini cop, dancing on the side of the suburban road.

His father sent the video into the police department, who posted it on their Facebook and Twitter accounts on Monday. On Twitter, the department used the hashtag #SafetyIsACommunityEffort and wrote, “There’s a new addition to the neighborhood traffic squad!”

The video is around 2 minutes long and shows Solomon’s already iconic dance moves, including the robot, but Solomon is sure to use his arm and hand signals whenever a car drives by. And of course, he always waves.

It looks like Volunteer Officer Solomon is definitely doing some great work in the neighborhood.

Write to Rachel E. Greenspan at rachel.greenspan@time.com.