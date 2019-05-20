Just weeks after a stray Starbucks cup was accidentally left in a Game of Thrones episode, eagle-eyed viewers spotted another modern-day artifact lingering in the show’s Sunday night finale.

At least one water bottle made its way into the show’s last episode, “The Iron Throne.”

A Twitter user posted a video showing a bottle visibly lurking behind character Samwell Tarly’s foot.

Social media users were quick to mock the blooper, which came amid an already heavily criticized last season.

“How do you get that sloppy on the most anticipated tv event in YEARS? #waterbottle,” one user asked.

Others laughed off the apparent gaffe.

“Even the most important lords of the seven kingdom’s need to stay hydrated” another user posted.

After a coffee cup was spotted in episode four, HBO issued a statement joking “the latte that appeared in that episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea.”

Write to Amy Gunia at amy.gunia@time.com.