Here's What's New on Amazon Prime in June 2019

In case you haven’t yet seen Captain Marvel since it premiered in March, the Marvel Cinematic Universe film is among dozens of movie and series options coming to Amazon Prime Video in June.

Older movies like 2009’s Law Abiding Citizen, the thriller starring Gerard Butler and Jamie Foxx, are also hitting the platform, in addition to all five Rocky films, from the 1976 original to the fifth film released in 1990. Movie genres range from romantic comedies like 2011’s No Strings Attached starring Natalie Portman and Ashton Kutcher to dramas like the Oscar-nominated Western film, True Grit, which earned Hailee Steinfeld a Best Supporting Actress nomination in 2011.

With five new original seasons and two original movies, you may also discover a new favorite.

Here’s everything new to Amazon Prime Video in June 2019, including original series and movies.

Here are the new Amazon Prime original series in June 2019

Available June 4

Creative Galaxy: Season 3

Available June 14

Absentia: Season 2

Available June 21

Documental: Season 3

Final Life: Season 1

Tokyo Alice: Season 1

Here are the new Amazon Prime original movies in June 2019

Available June 4

Chasing Happiness

Available June 17

Yardie

Here are the TV shows new on Amazon Prime in June 2019

Available June 17

Suits: Season 8

Available June 30

Wiseguy: Season 1-8

Here are the movies new on Amazon Prime in June 2019

Available June 3

District 9

Jackass 3D

Available June 7

Home Again

Available June 13

No Strings Attached

Available June 14

Law Abiding Citizen

Available June 24

Juliet, Naked

Available June 28

The Spy Who Dumped Me

Available June 29

Moose

True Grit

Available June 30

14 Women

A Texas Funeral

Abolition

AIR: The Musical

Airplane II: The Sequel

Airplane!

All American Zombie Drugs

An American Werewolf in London

Apocalypse Kiss

Appetite

Arbitrage

Attack of the Herbals

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Ball in the House

Bank Roll

Bartleby

Battle of the Bone

Big Money Hustlas

Bigfoot Wars

Blind Heat

Blood Moon Rising

Blood of the Samurai

Blood Reaper

Blow

Blue Dream

Boricua

Bullfighter

Carne the Taco Maker

Clean Guys of Comedy

Complicity

Curse of the Zodiac

Dai wu ke

Desperately Seeking Susan

Destination Vegas

Dilemma

Ding tian li di

Dirt Merchant

Dirty Pictures

Dragon Blade

Elephant

Endless Love

Exit to Hell

Flipping

Frankenstein Reborn

Frozen Kiss

Gene-Fusion

Ghost Bride

G-Men from Hell

Good Luck Chuck

Gunshy

Hard Candy

Hazard Jack

Into the Blue

Into the Fire

Investigating Sex

Jack in the Box

Jezebeth

Jingles the Clown

Killing Ariel

La casa sfuggita

Lao shu la gui

Lawless: Dead Evidence

Lazarus: Apocalypse

Legend of the Sandsquatch

Little Red Devil

Lovin’ Molly

Malarek

Man About Town

Mansion of Blood

Meeting Spencer

Metamorphosis

Minority Report

Mission: Impossible III

Model Behavior

Mortem

Moscow Heat

Mrs. Palfrey at the Claremont

Neshika Bametzach

New Order

Night Train

Open Water

Open Water 2: Adrift

På fremmed mark

Phil the Alien

Pledge of Allegiance

Poliwood

Postmortem

Prey for the Beast

Private Lessons

Pumpkin

Red Is the Color of

Redball

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Romeo and Juliet

Rules of Engagement

Running Scared

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 3

Sample People

Shanghai Surprise

Silent Youth

Silo Killer 2: The Wrath of Kyle

Sleepy Hollow

Slip & Fall

Smoke n Lightnin

Sounds of the Underground

Spaceballs

Species

Species III

Species: The Awakening

Squeal

Stranger Than Fiction

Streets of Rage

Stripperland

Sugar Boxx

Sunshine Cleaning

Sweet Angel Mine

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

The 28th Day: The Wrath of Steph

The Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call – New Orleans

The Californians

The First Wives Club

The Last Samurai

The Little Kidnappers

The Rules of Attraction

The Silence of the Lambs

The Sum of All Fears

The Telling

The Women of Brewster Place

The Wraith

This Revolution

Throwing Stars

Tsareubiytsa

Vampire Boys

Vampire Boys 2: The New Brood

Viking Quest

When Justice Fails

Where Truth Lies

Xuan feng shi ba qi

Yong zheng ming zhang Shao Lin men

Zateryannyy v Sibiri

Zombadings 1: Patayin sa Shokot si Remington

Zombiez

Here are the movies you can rent or buy from Amazon Prime in June 2019

Available June 4

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral

Available June 18

Captain Marvel

Hotel Mumbai

Gloria Bell

Available June 25

Us

Wonder Park

No Manches Frida 2

The Hummingbird Project

