The Queen Is Hiring a Social Media Manager, So Get Those Résumés Royal-Ready

If you have royal fever and you’re a social media pro, your dream job has arrived. Buckingham Palace is currently hiring a “digital communications officer” in charge of curating the Queen’s social media presence. In other words, you’d be taking care of those pesky Instagram and Twitter updates for Queen Elizabeth II herself.

“Whether you’re covering a state visit, award ceremony or Royal engagement, you’ll make sure our digital channels consistently spark interest and reach a range of audiences,” the new job description notes. “The reaction to our work is always high-profile, and so reputation and impact will be at the forefront of all you do.”

The palace is looking for candidates with previous experience managing websites and “delivering successful digital communications,” who also are “innovative and with creative flair” and have good writing and photography skills — because Instagram photos require a trained eye, of course. (Video production skills are “highly desirable,” too.) Does this mean you will become the Queen’s de facto Instagram boyfriend? Or make her Tik Tok famous? Maybe! “This is your opportunity to use your digital expertise to deliver the exceptional,” the job opening notes. Between her love of dogs, castles and many grand- and great-grandchildren, just think of the content opportunities.

The perks aren’t bad either: 33 vacation days annually, free lunch (!) and a full benefits package. (Also, maybe even a knighthood if things go well.) The job is based in Buckingham Palace, of course, and is identified as “entry level” on LinkedIn. It should be noted that the salary is listed at around $38,000 though, which is about the U.K.’s overall median income a few years back, but 22% below the London median.

With the recently-launched Instagram account for Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry gaining popularity, and with Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge also owning their own Kensington Royal account, it seems the Queen is ready to step up her own social media game. Time to get your résumé up to #royal #standards.

