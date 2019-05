(PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla.) — A Florida Goodwill store got a donation it didn’t need or expect — a grenade.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office said workers found the grenade in a donation bin Wednesday afternoon and called 911.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

TCPalm reports that the bomb squad arrived and the Port St. Lucie store was evacuated. The grenade was found to be inoperable.

A similar grenade was found at a nearby Goodwill store last year.

Contact us at editors@time.com.