'Did You Bring Your Handcuffs?': Attorney General Barr Makes Light of Congressional Contempt Vote to Speaker Pelosi

Attorney General William Barr looks on as President Donald Trump shakes hands with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of Calif., during the 38th Annual National Peace Officers' Memorial Service at the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in Washington. Barr tried joking with Pelosi by asking "Madam Speaker, did you bring your handcuffs?"
Evan Vucci—AP
By LAURIE KELLMANN / AP
May 15, 2019

(WASHINGTON) — Attorney General William Barr tried out a little contempt humor on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, with interesting results.

The setting was the National Peace Officers Memorial Day service Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol. Barr and Pelosi were in the crowd waiting for President Donald Trump to arrive.

Barr approached Pelosi, shook her hand and said loud enough to be overheard, “Madam Speaker, did you bring your handcuffs?” That’s a reference to Barr’s refusal to comply with congressional subpoenas related to special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

A smiling Pelosi let Barr know the House Sergeant at Arms was present at the ceremony, should any arrest be necessary, according to a person who witnessed the exchange and described it on the condition of anonymity. Barr chuckled and walked away, this person said.

