(PROVIDENCE, R.I.) — A self-driving shuttle got pulled over by police on its first day carrying passengers on a new Rhode Island route.
Providence Police Chief Hugh Clements says an officer pulled over the odd-looking autonomous vehicle because he had never seen one before.
The bus-like vehicle operated by Michigan-based May Mobility was dropping off passengers Wednesday morning when a police cruiser arrived with blinking lights and a siren.
It was just hours after the public launch of a state-funded pilot shuttle service. The shuttle offers free rides on a 12-stop urban loop. Each vehicle holds six people, including an attendant who takes control when the self-driving technology falls short.
Clements says the curious police officer had a cordial conversation with the attendant and didn’t issue any tickets or warnings.