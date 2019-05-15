A Danish politician has taken out an ad on a popular porn-streaming website ahead of the country’s upcoming general elections.

Joachim B. Olsen, a former Olympic shot putter and center-right Liberal Alliance party MP, took out an ad that said “vote for Jokke” on Pornhub, according to CNN. Jokke is a nickname for Joachim.

The politician confirmed in a Facebook post that he did indeed take out the advertisement. “Yes, it’s me on Pornhub,” he said, according to CNN.

“Half of the internet is porn. And you have to be where the voters are. Also on a porn site,” he told the Danish Broadcasting Corporation (DR) in a Sunday interview, according to CNN.

CNN reports that Pornhub receives 100 million daily visits, and Denmark is the website’s 28th highest source of traffic.

Olsen told the DR that the advertisement is a “fun feature” in his “95 percent serious” campaign, reports CNN.

Write to Amy Gunia at amy.gunia@time.com.