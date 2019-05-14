A security vulnerability in Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp can reportedly allow hackers to gain access to your smartphone’s sensors — like your camera and microphone — as well as your personal information, all through a single phone call.

The Financial Times reports the malware, designed to gain access to personal information stored on smartphones, was created by Israeli cyber security firm NSO Group. The group has since denied the allegations.

“WhatsApp encourages people to upgrade to the latest version of our app, as well as keep their mobile operating system up to date, to protect against potential targeted exploits designed to compromise information stored on mobile devices,” said a WhatsApp spokesperson in an email to TIME. “We are constantly working alongside industry partners to provide the latest security enhancements to help protect our users.”

While WhatsApp says it has fixed the security flaw, that doesn’t mean you’re safe yet — you’ll have to update the app, which we recommend doing immediately. Here’s a list of affected WhatsApp versions on each platform for which it’s available:

WhatsApp for Android prior to v2.19.134

WhatsApp Business for Android prior to v2.19.44

WhatsApp for iOS prior to v2.19.51

WhatsApp Business for iOS prior to v2.19.51

WhatsApp for Windows Phone prior to v2.18.348

WhatsApp for Tizen prior to v2.18.15

On iOS, updating your WhatsApp (as well as the rest of your apps) is easy. Open the App Store, then tap the “Updates” icon. From there you can pull down to refresh the list of pending app updates or just hit “Update All” and watch them update, one by one.

On Android, simply open the Google Play Store, hit the menu icon in the upper right corner, and select “My Apps & Games.” Then, just tap “Update.”

