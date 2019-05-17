9 Shows to Watch After Game of Thrones Ends

Someone is taking the Iron Throne. But who will take your Sunday night TV-watching slot? For those searching for what to watch after Game of Thrones airs its final chapter on Sunday, fear not. There are ample binge-worthy dramas available to stream right now.

Millions of viewers will lament bidding farewell to characters as powerful as Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), as complicated as Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) and as sarcastic as The Hound (Rory McCann). But shows from Westworld to Russian Doll can fill the empty space they leave behind and offer up new opportunities to theorize and obsess.

Here’s what you should watch after Game of Thrones ends.

Westworld

Where to watch:

HBO

Why Game of Thrones fans would like it:

Goodbye, Westeros, and hello, Westworld. The HBO science fiction drama, based on the 1973 Michael Crichton movie of the same name, takes place in an uncanny Wild West amusement park of the future. With pre-programmed android “hosts” who are meant to fulfill the desires of the park’s high-paying visitors, the show’s first two seasons (which aired in 2016 and 2018) left theories dangling and questions unanswered.

HBO has even (not surprisingly, considering it’s home to both) recommended Westworld as a companion to Game of Thrones, for its violence, power dynamics, powerful female characters and complex world of fantasy. Plus, the hole in your heart left by Arya and Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) might be filled by Westworld‘s Maeve (Thandie Newton) and Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood). Watch the first two seasons to prepare for the show’s third season, which is expected to air in 2020.

Merlin

Where to watch:

Hulu

Why Game of Thrones fans would like it:

Dragons, magic, kingdoms and outlaws make Merlin, which ran on the BBC from 2008 to 2012, a neat fit to follow Game of Thrones. The show is loosely based on the legend of King Arthur and his relationship with the magician Merlin, set in a Camelot that has outlawed magic. As Merlin and Arthur mature and grow into their positions as leaders of Camelot, a dragon reveals Merlin’s destiny and the adventures unfurl from there. Its five seasons feature much of the magical tension found in Game of Thrones — even though Dany’s not there to train the dragons.

Battlestar Galactica

Where to watch:

Amazon Prime Video

Why Game of Thrones fans would like it:

For those keen to continue poring over theories and analyzing the politics of a fantasy world, Battlestar Galactica is a solid bet. Part of the franchise that began with the 1978 series of the same name, this iteration started as a miniseries in 2003 before four regular seasons continued until 2009. Earning a spot on TIME’s 100 Best TV Shows of All Time list, the award-winning science-fiction series is a good way for fans of Westeros to movie from a fiction of the past to one of the future.

The Tudors

Where to watch:

Showtime, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

Why Game of Thrones fans would like it:

The historical series The Tudors takes place in 17th-century Great Britain, telling a fictionalized version of events during King Henry VIII’s reign. The series, which ran on Showtime from 2007 to 2010, is mysterious, dramatic and replete with conspiracy. It will also satisfy European history buffs, who will recognize figures like Anne Boleyn, played by Game of Thrones alumna Natalie Dormer. With all the sex, war and violence of Game of Thrones — and four seasons to binge — The Tudors is a worthy next stop.

Kingdom

Where to watch:

Hulu, Netflix

Why Game of Thrones fans would like it:

Game of Thrones fans understand that a character’s death is not a done deal. The hit South Korean series Kingdom calls to mind the Night King with its story of zombies, and the quest for the Iron Throne in its dealings with royal succession. Set during the Joseon Dynasty, which lasted for five centuries beginning in 1392, it follows the Crown Prince Yi Chang (Ju Ji-hoon) after his father is infected with the mysterious virus. Kingdom’s first season aired on Netflix this year and the second season is in the works, Forbes reports.

The Spanish Princess

Where to watch:

Starz

Why Game of Thrones fans would like it:

Another story from midcentury Britain, The Spanish Princess premiered on Starz earlier this month. The series, which is based on two novels by Philippa Gregory, follows Catherine of Aragon, the daughter of Ferdinand II and Isabella I, as she embarks on her marriage to the Prince of Wales and the task of forging peace between Spain and England. From betrothals to betrayals and succession to the throne, Game of Thrones fans will find familiar themes in a wholly different setting in The Spanish Princess.

Russian Doll

Where to watch:

Netflix

Why Game of Thrones fans would like it:

On its face, Russian Doll couldn’t look more different from Game of Thrones. The series, created by Amy Poehler, Leslye Headland and star Natasha Lyonne, takes place in modern-day Manhattan. It features trendy outfits, hipster-appointed apartments and lots of marijuana. There’s a lot of dying — Lyonne’s character dies over and over again and comes back each time to the same moment, Groundhog Day-style — but never by battle or dragon’s breath. But with complicated twists and turns inviting theories from its very first scene, the eight-episode Netflix dramedy is perfect for the Game of Thrones fan who loves to guess what’s next. Its brief episodes also make it highly possible to watch from start to finish on one lazy Saturday.

The Shannara Chronicles

Where to watch:

Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

Why Game of Thrones fans would like it:

A team of teens — some human, some fantastical — come together to save the Earth from demons in The Shannara Chronicles, a fantasy made for binge-watching. Thrones fans who love the drama of White Walker battles and the sprawling mythical world will feel at home in the Four Lands, the setting for the series, which is based on The Sword of Shannara novels by Terry Brooks.

Outlander

Where to watch:

Starz, Amazon Prime Video

Why Game of Thrones fans would like it:

For the romantics left reeling by Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Dany’s impossible love, Outlander is the perfect consolation prize. Based on Diana Gabaldon’s book of the same name, it follows a World War II nurse who travels back in time to 1700s Scotland, where she falls for a warrior (Sam Heughan) — who is definitely not the 20th-century husband of her reality. Throughout the show’s four seasons, Claire Randall (Caitriona Balfe) travels with her new love interest throughout Europe during a tense moment in history. The show has been renewed for a fifth and sixth season, so there’s more to look forward to if you tear through the first four.

