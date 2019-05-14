Amnesty International Was Denied a Lease by a Chinese-Owned Building in Manhattan

Supporters of Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang try to block an activist of Amnesty International in the Hague, Netherlands on Oct. 16, 2018.
Pierre Crom—Getty Images
By Associated Press
10:08 PM EDT

(NEW YORK) — A giant shipping conglomerate owned by the Chinese government has declined to lease space in a building it owns in lower Manhattan to the U.S. chapter of Amnesty International, an organization that’s been critical of China’s human rights abuses.

Amnesty International U.S.A. told The New York Times that just as it was about to sign a lease last week for office space in Wall Street Plaza, the building’s owner, Orient Overseas, said its new parent company, Cosco Shipping Holdings Co., put a stop to it.

The human right group says they were told they were “not the best tenant” for the 33-story tower on Pine Street.

The Times says Cosco did not respond to messages seeking comment.

Amnesty International has urged action against China’s mass internment of ethnic minority Muslims.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE