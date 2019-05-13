Warning: This post contains spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8.

Although the Hound convinced Arya to give up her quest for vengeance on Cersei in “The Bells,” the fifth episode of Game of Thrones‘ eighth season, the episode’s final scene seemed to hint that there may be a new name at the top of Arya’s kill list.

After nearly being killed and watching masses of innocent people get slaughtered by Daenerys’ fiery spree of terror, Arya found herself alone in the ruins of King’s Landing. She spotted the burned bodies of a mother and daughter who had saved her from being trampled to death earlier in the episode before looking up with a horrified expression and seeing a lone white horse.

“We knew that the Hound would be convincing her to part ways with him and to not go to her death,” showrunner D.B. Weiss explained in the post-episode breakdown. “And once she decides she needs to get out of the city, well she’s in the worst possible place you can be. So she’s gotta get from that central point all the way outside the walls of the city. It’s the longest, hardest journey anybody has to make in the entire episode.”

As the episode came to a close, Arya mounted the horse and rode off through the destruction with a purpose. The teaser for the finale then showed her peering up vengefully at someone from amidst the ranks of the Unsullied, leading some fans to believe that she is going to try to kill Daenerys.

Arya clearly isn’t going to be too big of a fan of Mad Queen Daenerys ruling the Seven Kingdoms after the events of Thrones‘ penultimate episode. And her being the one to take Dany out would also fulfill the final aspect of Melisandre’s prediction that she would shut “brown eyes, blue eyes, green eyes” forever. If we assume that the brown eyes in question belonged to Walder Frey and the blue eyes to the Night King, then the green eyes could very belong to Daenerys.

Some fans even thought that Arya was going to say Daenerys’ name before the climbing onto the horse to signify that the dragon queen had earned a spot on the list. On the other hand, maybe she’s taken the Hound’s final lesson to heart.

