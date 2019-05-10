President Trump Increases Tariffs on Chinese Goods but Says 'No Need to Rush' a Trade Deal

(Bloomberg) — President Donald Trump boosted tariffs Friday on $200 billion in goods from China and threatened to impose more in his most dramatic steps yet to extract trade concessions, saying there’s “no need to rush” a deal even though the uncertainty is roiling markets and clouding the global economy.

Despite the escalation, talks in Washington continued for a second day on Friday, after negotiators made little progress a day earlier, people familiar with the matter said. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He departed the U.S. Trade Representative’s office at around 11:30 a.m., after a two-hour meeting with U.S. officials.

“Talks with China continue in a very congenial manner — there is absolutely no need to rush,” the U.S. president said on Twitter on Friday, before talks resumed. “In the meantime we will continue to negotiate with China in the hopes that they do not again try to redo deal!”

U.S. stocks fell for a fifth day on Friday, leaving the S&P 500 Index poised for its biggest weekly drop this year, after Asian equities whipsawed in heavy trading.

The fresh wave of U.S. tariffs marked a sharp reversal from just last week, when U.S. officials expressed optimism that a pact was within reach. The escalation with China also signaled Trump’s willingness to risk more economic and political damage on his apparent belief that trade wars ultimately are winnable.

China said it will be forced to retaliate, though the government didn’t immediately specify how.

In one of his tweets on Friday, Trump also said “the process has begun” to impose 25% tariffs on a further $325 billion in goods from China. That raises the prospect of all of China’s goods exports to the U.S. — worth about $540 billion last year — being subject to new import duties.

Such a move would take weeks to deploy. But it would have significant repercussions for the U.S., Chinese and global economies. Economists at Moody’s Analytics said in a report this week that an all-out trade conflagration between the world’s two-largest economies risked tipping the U.S. economy into recession by the end of 2020 just as voters go to the polls in the U.S.

Bloomberg Economics calculates the higher duties will raise the drag on Chinese growth to 0.9 percentage point from 0.5 percentage point. The International Monetary Fund estimates the pullback on the U.S. expansion at about 0.2 point, and potentially more if there’s a blow to markets and confidence.

What Bloomberg’s Economists Say

“The trade truce, one of the pillars on which optimism about global growth is based, appears to be crumbling. We’ll see how talks in D.C. go on Friday. Assuming there’s no speedy resolution and higher tariffs remain in place, forecasts for global growth will be shaded down, with the main blow landing on China and its Asian neighbors.”

The U.S. on Friday increased the punitive tariff to 25% from 10% on 5,700 different product categories from China — ranging from cooked vegetables to Christmas lights and highchairs for babies.

Some close observers said they were not hopeful for any meaningful breakthroughs on Friday. One person familiar with the discussions said that U.S. officials were unsure whether Liu had the authority to make any meaningful commitments. It was also unclear whether China had resolved the internal debates that had led to last week’s rescinding of prior commitments to enshrine reforms agreed in Chinese law.

Under Pressure

Before the latest round of meetings, Liu told Chinese state media he was coming to Washington under pressure but “with sincerity” and warned that a move to raise tariffs by the U.S. starting Friday was not a solution.

Earlier on Thursday, Trump sought to calm U.S. financial markets after he insisted it was still possible to reach a deal this week, even as he reiterated plans to raise tariffs on Chinese goods. Trump also said he may hold a phone call with his Chinese counterpart, Xi.

Read More on the Trade War

China has disputed the U.S. characterization that the country reneged on prior commitments. But it has also sent its own signals that a deal could take time.

“There’s definitely disappointment and frustration” in China, said Zhu Ning, deputy director of the National Institute of Financial Research at Tsinghua University in Beijing. “We thought we were on a good path of making progress and having a deal.”

