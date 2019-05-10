Missing Man's Body Found in Plastic Storage Container in Philadelphia

(PHILADELPHIA) — Authorities say the body of a 70-year-old man reported missing in Philadelphia has been found in a large plastic storage container in a city home.

But it’s not yet known what caused his death or how he ended up in the container.

WPVI-TV reports Robert Derer’s relatives had reported him missing after they couldn’t contact him for three days, and his body was discovered Thursday night.

Derer did not live in the home where he was found but was a frequent visitor.

Authorities reportedly saw some things at the residence that made them suspicious, so they obtained a search warrant and soon found the body.

Police told WPVI they were questioning a 25-year-old man in connection to the death, but further details were not disclosed.

