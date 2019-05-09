'It's Time to Go Back to the Moon.' Jeff Bezos Unveils Blue Origin's Lunar Mission

(WASHINGTON) — Amazon tycoon Jeff Bezos says he’s going to send a spaceship to the moon, joining a resurgence of lunar interest half a century after people first set foot there.

Bezos says his space company Blue Origin will land a robotic ship the size of a small house, capable of carrying four rovers and using a newly designed rocket engine and souped-up rockets. It would be followed by a version that could bring people to the moon along the same timeframe as NASA’s proposed 2024 return.

Bezos, who was dwarfed by his mock-up of the Blue Moon vehicle at his presentation Thursday, says, “This is an incredible vehicle and it’s going to the moon.”

Bezos says: “It’s time to go back to the moon. This time to stay.”

