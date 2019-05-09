'It's Time to Go Back to the Moon.' Jeff Bezos Unveils Blue Origin's Lunar Mission

Jeff Bezos, owner of Blue Origin, introduces a new lunar landing module called Blue Moon during an event at the Washington Convention Center, May 9, 2019 in Washington, DC. Bezos said the module will be used to land humans the moon once again.
Mark Wilson—Getty Images
By SETH BORENSTEIN / AP
5:28 PM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — Amazon tycoon Jeff Bezos says he’s going to send a spaceship to the moon, joining a resurgence of lunar interest half a century after people first set foot there.

Bezos says his space company Blue Origin will land a robotic ship the size of a small house, capable of carrying four rovers and using a newly designed rocket engine and souped-up rockets. It would be followed by a version that could bring people to the moon along the same timeframe as NASA’s proposed 2024 return.

Bezos, who was dwarfed by his mock-up of the Blue Moon vehicle at his presentation Thursday, says, “This is an incredible vehicle and it’s going to the moon.”

Bezos says: “It’s time to go back to the moon. This time to stay.”

