Warning: This post contains spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8.

With just two episodes to go before Game of Thrones‘ eighth and final season comes to a close, it seems like the show is gearing up to turn Daenerys Targaryen into the Mad Queen she has always feared becoming. And a new batch photos that HBO released on Wednesday appears to contain hints to that effect.

Following the deaths of both Rhaegal and Missandei in episode four, “The Last of the Starks,” Daenerys looked ready to unleash her one remaining dragon and army on King’s Landing at any moment. But with Jon Snow and the remainder of her forces still on their way south, it appears that Dany will retreat to Dragonstone to wait for reinforcements in episode five.

But that doesn’t mean she’s going to be any less angry when the time for vengeance does come. One new shot shows the Mother of Dragons peering mournfully out of a window in the Chamber of the Painted Table and looking more disheveled than we’ve seen her in many seasons, perhaps signaling that her state of mind is deteriorating.

Other photos show Jon and Davos arriving at King’s Landing while Harry Strickland, the leader of the Golden Company, makes another appearance.

See the new episode five photos below.

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen. Courtesy of HBO

Jacob Anderson as Grey Worm. Helen Sloan/HBO

Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister. Helen Sloan/HBO

Liam Cunningham as Davos Seaworth and Kit Harington as Jon Snow. Helen Sloan/HBO

Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister. Helen Sloan/HBO

Liam Cunningham as Davos Seaworth, Kit Harington as Jon Snow, and Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister. Courtesy of HBO

Marc Rissmann as Harry Strickland. Courtesy of HBO

Pilou Asbæk as Euron Greyjoy. Courtesy of HBO

Kit Harington as Jon Snow and Conleth Hill as Varys. Courtesy of HBO

Write to Megan McCluskey at megan.mccluskey@time.com.