7 to 8 Students Wounded, 2 Suspects in Custody After Shooting at Colorado K-12 School

Police say that seven to eight students were injured in a shooting at a K-12 school south of Denver, Colo., on Tuesday.

Two suspects are in custody after a shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch, a charter school in Highlands Ranch, Colo., Douglas County Undersheriff Holly Nicholson-Kluth said.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at the school at around 1:53 p.m., the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office tweeted. Nicholson-Kluth said that police could hear gunshots as they entered the school. She said that the shooting is believed to have started in the middle school.

Nicholson-Kluth said that police do not know if the shooters were students, but said that they are believed to be juveniles. She said that there is not believed to have been a third suspect, despite earlier reports, but police are continuing to go “room to room” to clear the school. She said that students are still inside the school.

Nicholson-Kluth said that police were on the scene “almost immediately” because there is a police substation a block from the school. She declined to comment on the victims’ condition, but said that they were taken to area hospitals.

“I can tell you it’s a unified effort. That’s what I’ll describe right now. Of agencies from all over the metro area,” she said of the response to the shooting. “It’s a unified effort to get in there and protect those kids.”

Nicholson-Kluth said that crimes like this are uncommon in Highlands Ranch.

“This is a good community. It’s usually very quiet. Low crime rate. So this is unusual for us,” said Nicholson-Kluth.

Highlands Ranch is a suburb of Denver, and the school is roughly 14 miles from the city center. The school’s website says that about 1,800 students attend the school and that it is a K-12 school.

Police tweeted at around 4:40 p.m. that they were working to identifying the shooter or shooters, and that it was still an “active and unstable scene.”

Jennifer Brown, a reporter from the Colorado Sun, tweeted a picture taken at the crowded parent reunification center.

Police advised that the public should avoid the area; parents were instructed to go to a nearby recreational center to pick up their children.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Write to Tara Law at tara.law@time.com.