Police say that two people are believed to have been injured in a school shooting south of Denver, Colo. on Tuesday.

Two suspects are in custody but police are searching for a possible third suspect after a shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch, a charter school in Highlands Ranch, Colo., authorities said, according to the Associated Press.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at the school at around 1:53 p.m. on Tuesday, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office tweeted.

Highlands Ranch is a suburb of Denver, and the school is roughly 14 miles from the city center. The school’s website says that about 1,800 students attend the school and that it is a K-12 school.

Police tweeted at around 4:40 p.m. that they were working to identifying the shooter or shooters, and that it was still an “active and unstable scene.”

The Sheriff’s office tweeted that there was an “unstable situation,” but they are still investigating the situation. They advised that the public should avoid the area; parents were advised to go to a nearby recreational center to pick up their children.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

