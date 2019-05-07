Mitch McConnell Says Russia Investigation Is 'Case Closed.' Senate Democrats Disagree

(WASHINGTON) — Senate Democrats say Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is “afraid” of the findings from special counsel Robert Mueller and failing to protect U.S. elections.

Democrats told reporters on Tuesday that McConnell is sending proposals to crack down on interference to a “graveyard” that ignores Mueller’s report and its findings that Russians meddled in the 2016 presidential election.

Democratic leader Charles Schumer said “McConnell is so afraid of this report that he doesn’t even want to do what needs to be done to stop Russian interference.”

McConnell on Tuesday declared the Russia investigation “case closed” and said Democrats are “grieving” Mueller’s inability to establish a criminal conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia. He also said the Trump administration has taken several steps to retaliate against Russia for the election interference.

