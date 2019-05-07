Trial Begins for Former NXIVM Leader Who Allegedly Branded Followers, Forced Women Into Sex

(NEW YORK) — A federal prosecutor says a self-help guru used threats, “shame and humiliation” while grooming women for sex.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tanya Hajjar presented opening statements Tuesday at the sex-trafficking trial of Keith Raniere, the former leader of an upstate New York group called NXIVM that’s been likened to a cult.

The prosecutor alleged that Raniere had sex with a 15-year-old girl and took nude photos of her. She also described how some female followers were branded with Raniere’s initials.

The trial is expected to feature testimony from women who claim they were forced to have sex with Raniere.

Raniere denies the allegations. His lawyers say his relationships were consensual.

Five of Raniere’s co-defendants, including TV actress Allison Mack, have pleaded guilty.

