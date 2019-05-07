Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner Is Ready for a Throne of Some Kind at the 2019 Met Gala

Sophie Turner arrived like a queen — in true Sansa Stark fashion — to the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual Costume Institute Benefit’s pink carpet on Monday night.

Turner matched her new husband Joe Jonas at the 2019 Met Gala with geometric Louis Vuitton looks to follow the night’s “Camp: Notes on Fashion” theme. The Game of Thrones star had her makeup and hair done to the fullest, with a smokey blue eye shadow look and silver glitter gel in her hair to accompany the glitter-adorned jumpsuit.

The newlyweds recently married in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas, complete with an Elvis impersonator, a Diplo live-stream on Instagram and ring pops. No ring pops were visible in their Met Gala looks.

The couple last attended the Met Gala in 2017. Turner wore a gown by Louis Vuitton and her then-boyfriend donned a custom H&M black and burgundy striped tux.

It was a family affair at Monday’s event in New York. Jonas’ brother, Nick, and Priyanka Chopra, always a Met Gala stunner, showed up in matching looks that also turned heads.

