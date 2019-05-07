22-Year-Old American Among Those Killed in Russia Plane Fire

The Sukhoi SSJ100 aircraft of Aeroflot airlines is covered in fire retardant foam after an emergency landing in Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, May 5, 2019.
AP—AP
By Associated Press
8:24 PM EDT

A recent college graduate from Santa Fe, New Mexico, is among those killed when a Russian plane burst into flames during an emergency landing in Moscow.

Jeremy Brooks is being remembered as a fly-fishing expert by his former boss, Ivan Valdez, who owns The Reel Life fishing shop.

Valdez told reporters Monday that the 22-year-old Brooks had recently graduated from Colorado College in Colorado Springs and was on his way to serve as a fishing guide in northwest Russia, his dream job.

The Russian airliner that took off Sunday from Moscow was airborne for 28 minutes before it returned for an emergency landing while still heavy with unburned fuel. The fuel ignited after a rough touchdown and flames quickly engulfed the aircraft, killing 41 of 78 people aboard.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE