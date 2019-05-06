As if Kacey Musgraves weren’t enough of an icon already, she decided to roll up to the 2019 Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual Costume Institute Benefit in a hot pink Barbie convertible.

But the Met Gala theme is camp: Of course, the look didn’t stop at the wheels. Musgraves wore long blonde hair, departing from her dark locks, and a hot pink dress by Moschino, looking pretty much exactly like the beloved childhood doll. She even held a pink handbag that’s actually a hair dryer.

Known for having fun on social media, the singer teased Monday’s look on Twitter in the hours leading up to the event in New York. She even shared a photo of a matching Barbie doll in the same look — down to the earrings and fur wrap — tagging the line’s creative director Jeremy Scott in the picture.

In another tweet, Musgraves wrote “MET Monday” along with a photo of her holding the tiniest Barbie sunglasses ever. Her actual look featured the same sunglasses — albeit, human-sized — and the same dangly earrings seen on the doll.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

Always one to commit to character, the 2019 Album of the Year Grammy winner said she was starting her hair and makeup in a Barbie glam set.

Musgraves certainly made a statement for “Camp: Notes on Fashion” — and with that entrance, Twitter users knew it before she even stepped up to the red carpet.

Write to Rachel E. Greenspan at rachel.greenspan@time.com.