House Democrats Revive Probe on Hurricane Response in Puerto Rico

FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2017 file photo, buildings with their roofs damaged by the winds of Hurricane Maria are shown still exposed to weather conditions, in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Carlos Giusti—AP
By MATTHEW DALY / AP
6:36 PM EDT

WASHINGTON — Democrats on the House Oversight Committee are seeking documents from the Trump administration. The panel is renewing an inquiry into the “abominable” U.S. response to deadly 2017 hurricanes in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings, who chairs the oversight panel, said the administration has been able to evade oversight of its poor response to the hurricanes because Republicans who controlled Congress refused to perform their constitutionally required role. More than 3,000 people died in Hurricanes Maria and Irma, which caused massive power outages and more than $100 billion in damages.

Cummings said the White House ignored his earlier requests for documents related to the storms, while House Republicans blocked a credible, bipartisan investigation of the administration’s actions to prepare for and respond to the hurricanes.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE