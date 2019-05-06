Treasury Department Refuses to Fulfill Congressional Request for President Trump's Tax Returns

WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has made it official: The administration won’t be turning President Donald Trump’s tax returns over to the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives.

Mnuchin tells Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal in a Monday letter that the committee’s request “lacks a legitimate legislative purpose.”

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

The move, which was expected, is sure to set in motion a legal battle over Trump’s tax returns. The chief options available to Democrats now are to subpoena the IRS for the returns or to file a lawsuit.

Neal originally demanded access to Trump’s tax returns in early April under a law that says the IRS to “shall furnish” the returns of any taxpayer to a handful of top lawmakers, including the chair of the tax writing Ways and Means committee.

Contact us at editors@time.com.