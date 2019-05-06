Airline Offers $2,500 to Passengers on Plane That Skidded Into Florida River

(JACKSONVILLE, Fla.) — The operator of a chartered jet that ran into a river at a Florida military base is offering $2,500 to each passenger as a “goodwill gesture.” Miami Air International made the offer to the 136 passengers on Monday in an open letter from the airline’s CEO expressing regret for what happened.

None of the passengers, nor the seven crew members, had serious injuries from the flight, which departed Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, on Friday and skidded into the St. Johns River hours later after landing at Naval Air Station Jacksonville.

The airline says passengers’ luggage is still in the cargo hold of the airplane, which was partially submerged in the river.

The airline says once federal investigators give the green light, airline workers will retrieve the bags, clean them and notify owners.

