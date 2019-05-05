Avengers: Endgame Becomes 1 of Only 5 Films to Make $2 Billion Globally

This image released by Disney shows, from left, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Karen Gillan, the character Rocket, voiced by Bradley Cooper, Paul Rudd and Scarlett Johansson in a scene from "Avengers: Endgame."
Disney/Marvel Studios via AP
By LINDSEY BAHR / AP
12:55 PM EDT

(LOS ANGELES) — “Avengers: Endgame” has crossed the $2 billion mark at the global box office in record time and is leaving newcomers in its dust.

The Walt Disney Co. estimates Sunday that the Marvel blockbuster has added $145.8 million from North American theaters and $282.2 million internationally in its second weekend in theaters bringing its global total to $2.2 billion.

“Endgame” is one of 5 movies to ever reach that mark and, not accounting for inflation, is now the second biggest film of all time worldwide behind “Avatar’s” $2.8 billion. “Avatar” reached $2 billion in 47 days of release compared with 11 for “Endgame.”

New films picked up scraps at the domestic box office, including “The Intruder,” with $11 million, “Long Shot,” with $10 million, and “Uglydolls” with $8.5 million.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE