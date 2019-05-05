President Trump Blames Kentucky Derby Disqualification on 'Political Correctness'

President Donald Trump weighed in today on the interference disqualification that shook Saturday’s Kentucky Derby.

Race stewards determined that the first horse to cross the finish line, Maximum Security, had moved to the outside of the track, blocking the path of other horses. The race officials disqualified Maximum Security for interference and handed the win to second place finisher Country House. It was the first case of an apparent winner being disqualified for interference in the Derby’s 145-year history.

Trump expressing his displeasure at the judge’s decision and blaming the outcome on “political correctness.”

“The Kentucky Derby decision was not a good one,” the President tweeted on Sunday morning. “It was a rough and tumble race on a wet and sloppy track, actually, a beautiful thing to watch.”

“Only in these days of political correctness could such an overturn occur,” he continued. “The best horse did NOT win the Kentucky Derby – not even close!”

Though the President was clearly displeased by the race officials’ decision, the exact connection between the decision itself and “political correctness” was not entirely clear.

