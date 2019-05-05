'Saturday Night Live' Pits 'Game of Thrones' Against 'The Avengers' in a Game of 'Family Feud'

The characters of Game of Thrones may have battled the white walkers, but their greatest fight was yet to come — facing off against The Avengers on a parody of Family Feud.

In a legendary cold open mashup this weekend, Saturday Night Live pitted the two franchises against each other in a wacky version of the classic game show.

“All right, let’s start with The Avengers, because this show is just like their movies: we’re going to open with 45 minutes of introductions,” said Kenan Thompson, playing Family Feud‘s mustachioed host, Steve Harvey. “First up, the sexiest man at the renaissance fair. It’s Thor.”

“It’s good to be handsome,” said Alex Moffat as the God of Thunder.

The sketch also didn’t pull punches mocking Game of Thrones.

“All right next, we got a 1,000-year-old witch, Melisandre,” said Thompson-as-Harvey

“Hello, Steve. This show is dark and full of terrors,” said Cecily Strong as Melisandre, referencing the character’s signature line.

“You sound like my agent,” responded Thompson’s Harvey.

Watch the full cold open here:

