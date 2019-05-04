4 People Injured, 3 Missing in Overnight Explosion at Illinois Silicone Plant

By Associated Press
9:48 AM EDT

(WAUKEGAN, Ill.) — An overnight explosion and fire at a plant in Illinois has injured four people.

Waukegan Fire Marshal Steven Lenzi says the explosion happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday at AB Specialty Silicones plant in the community 50 miles north of Chicago. Four workers were taken to hospitals. Lenzi said three employees were unaccounted for.

The cause of the explosion has not yet been determined.

Residents in the area said they heard the explosion and felt their homes shake.

Nancy Carreno, who lives near the plant, told The Chicago Tribune the explosion didn’t break any windows but it was loud. She said electricity flickered, then came back on.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE